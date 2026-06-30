Youth Stabbed Multiple Times In Busy Market In Indore; CCTV Clip Goes Viral

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A youth was allegedly stabbed by another man while walking with a child in Indore on Monday.

The incident, captured on CCTV, is believed to have stemmed from an old rivalry. Police have registered a case and started an investigation.

The incident is from Indore's Khajrana area.

The CCTV footage shows the victim on a bike with the child moments before the attack. The accused is then seen rushing towards him and repeatedly stabbing him. After the attacker runs away, the injured man manages to get up and walk away from the spot.

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A youth was allegedly stabbed in the thigh and waist while walking with a child in Indore. CCTV footage shows the accused suddenly attacking him with a knife before fleeing the scene. Despite his injuries, the victim managed to get up and leave the spot. Police have registered a case and are investigating the attack, which is suspected to be linked to old enmity.

According to reports, the youth was walking with a child when the accused approached him. The attacker suddenly cornered him and began stabbing him with a knife before fleeing the spot.

The victim suffered knife injuries to his thigh and waist and was taken for medical treatment.

Police suspect the attack was linked to old enmity and are also looking into reports that the accused had carried out reconnaissance before executing the attack. A case has been registered, and efforts are underway to trace and arrest the accused.