Indore Police Fingerprint Team Bags Third Rank | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Fingerprint Unit of Indore Police has secured third place in Madhya Pradesh for its performance in implementing the Inter Operable Criminal Justice System (ICJS), marking a significant achievement for the police commissionerate.

The recognition was announced during the ICJS Implementation and Digital Integration Workshop held at Kushabhau Thakre Auditorium in Bhopal on Sunday.

The workshop reviewed the performance of districts across the state in implementing ICJS, a Government of India initiative aimed at strengthening coordination among criminal justice agencies and supporting the implementation of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA).

Districts were assessed on five parameters, including the number of fingerprint slips prepared by police stations and courts, crime scene inspections, MCU entries and cases traced through the National Automated Fingerprint Identification System (NAFIS).

Based on its overall performance, the Indore Fingerprint Unit secured the third position.

The team received a shield from Madhya Pradesh High Court Justice Sanjeev Kalgaonkar. Additional DCP (Headquarters) Seema Alawa and members of the fingerprint unit accepted the award on behalf of Indore Police.

Police Commissioner Santosh Kumar Singh congratulated the team on the achievement and praised its dedication and professionalism.