Drugs Hidden Inside Tractor Tyres Seized In Piplia Mandi | FP photo

Piplia Mandi (Madhya Pradesh): Narayangarh Police busted an interstate drug smuggling racket by seizing 5.5 kg of opium and 30 kg of poppy husk concealed inside tractor tyres.

Two cousins from Rajasthan were arrested, and narcotics and vehicles worth nearly Rs 16.35 lakh were confiscated.

Acting on a tip-off, a police team led by Budha Outpost in-charge Vikas Gehlot intercepted a suspicious tractor near Borkhedi Fanta on the Jharada-Bhawrasa Road.

During a detailed search, officers discovered 30 kg of poppy husk hidden inside the rear tyre and 5.5 kg of opium concealed in the front tyre of a tractor loaded on a trolley.

The accused were identified as Vikas Jat (26) and Pradhan Jat (27), residents of Badliya village in Rajasthan's Jodhpur district.

Police said they used the pretext of levelling agricultural fields to enter the region and allegedly transported illegally procured opium back to Rajasthan.

A case has been registered under the NDPS Act, and both accused are on police remand.

Investigators are probing the source of the narcotics, intended recipients and other members of the interstate trafficking network.