Indore Woman Loses ₹1 Lakh In WhatsApp Medical Emergency Scam | Caricature

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): An Indore woman lost ₹1 lakh to cyber fraud after transferring money to a WhatsApp contact she believed was an acquaintance living in England, officials said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred in Ushaganj Cantt under the Sanyogitaganj police station area of Indore.

According to the police, the victim, identified as Rabia Khan, wife of Nasir Khan, a resident of Ushaganj Cantt, lodged the complaint after being defrauded.

In her complaint, she stated that on June 20, 2026, she received a WhatsApp message from the mobile number of her acquaintance, Yakub Khan, who currently resides in England.

The message cited a medical emergency, stated an urgent need for funds, and provided a Punjab National Bank account number.

The suspect hacked a WhatsApp account and used the pretext of a medical emergency to deceive her.

Trusting a WhatsApp message that appeared to be from an acquaintance living in England, the woman transferred the money in two instalments.

A subsequent phone conversation revealed that the acquaintance’s WhatsApp account had actually been hacked.

₹1 Lakh transferred in 2 instalments

Intending to help her acquaintance, Rabia transferred ₹50,000 twice, totaling ₹1 lakh, online without consulting anyone or verifying the request via a phone call.

Shortly after sending the money, she called Yakub Khan and learned that his WhatsApp account had been hacked and that someone had sent fraudulent messages in his name.

Upon realising she had been defrauded, the woman immediately contacted the bank’s customer care to provide her account details and initiate necessary measures. She also lodged a complaint with the cyber helpline.

Case registered against unknown suspect

Acting on the woman’s complaint, the Sanyogitaganj police have registered an FIR against an unknown cyber suspect and launched an investigation.

The police are searching for the suspect based on details regarding the bank account and online transactions.