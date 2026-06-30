Drug Supplier Held With ₹19 Lakh, Narcotics In Indore | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Police arrested an alleged drug supplier in Dwarkapuri and seized narcotics, Rs 19 lakh in cash, live ammunition and other incriminating material from his possession, officials said on Monday. The arrest followed the interrogation of a drug peddler held on June 22.

Police had arrested Lucky Nath with 16 grams of brown sugar, during whose questioning he allegedly identified Chetan Nath as the supplier. Acting on the lead, police tracked down and arrested Chetan, a Dwarkapuri resident.

A search of his room led to the seizure of 270 grams of brown sugar, 8 kg of ganja, 22 live pistol rounds, Rs 19 lakh in cash, a currency-counting machine and material allegedly used to pack brown sugar into sachets.

A case has been registered against him under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and the Arms Act.

During questioning, Chetan allegedly told police he had sourced the brown sugar from Pratapgarh in Rajasthan. Police said they are verifying the claim and probing the supply network.

Investigators alleged that Chetan had been involved in drug trafficking for several years along with his sister, Seema Nath, who is also accused in drug smuggling cases.

After being released on bail in a kidnapping case in April this year, he allegedly resumed trafficking through a network of associates.

Police said Chetan is a habitual offender with 17 criminal cases, including murder, robbery and Arms Act offences, registered against him at various police stations in Indore.

He was also absconding in cases registered at Rajendra Nagar Police Station and in Dhar district.