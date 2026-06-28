Prime Accused In Tomar Murder Case Arrested In Indore | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Police have arrested all the accused allegedly involved in the murder of Abhi alias Abhitendra Tomar, who was shot dead near Gulab Bagh Petrol Pump in the Lasudia area on the night of May 21.

Police said the murder stemmed from an old rivalry, with the accused allegedly killing Tomar to avenge the death of the main accused's brother.

Additional DCP Amarendra Singh said Bhind resident Gulshan Yadav, along with Chandrakant alias Dilu Lahariya, Gaurav Jatav, Piyush Gurjar and Satyabir Maurya, allegedly opened fire on Tomar, killing him on the spot.

A case was registered under the relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Arms Act.

Considering the seriousness of the case, police formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to trace the accused and announced a reward of Rs 20,000 for information leading to their arrest.

Police arrested four of the accused over the past month, while the main accused, Gulshan Yadav, remained absconding.

Officials later received information that he was coming to Indore to seek anticipatory bail and arrested him near Vijay Nagar.

During questioning, Gulshan allegedly confessed that he and his associates murdered Tomar to avenge the killing of his brother, Vishnu Yadav.

Police said the accused dispersed to different locations after the murder to evade arrest.

Police also arrested six people for allegedly sheltering the accused and helping them escape after the crime.

During the investigation, officers seized a Royal Enfield Bullet motorcycle, a gun and two country-made pistols. The motorcycle allegedly used in the murder is yet to be recovered. Further investigation is underway.