Indore MCA Student At NIT Warangal Dies By Suicide | Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A youth pursuing MCA from NIT, Warangal in Telangana allegedly died by suicide at his house in the Hira Nagar area, police said on Friday.

Family members alleged that he was upset over ragging by his seniors and harassment by a teacher at the college.

However, no suicide note was recovered from the spot. Police are recording statements from the family members.

Hira Nagar police station in-charge Sushil Patel informed Free Press that the deceased was identified as Rajkumar Kushwah (20), a resident of the city's Shyam Nagar area.

He was found hanging from the ceiling by his brother, who rushed him to a hospital, but Rajkumar could not be saved.

Elder brother Hardayal said that after completing his BCA, Rajkumar was pursuing MCA from NIT Warangal. He alleged that Rajkumar was being harassed by his seniors.

His teacher was also threatening to give him zero marks. Hardayal said Rajkumar was depressed after being threatened by his seniors and a teacher over marks.

The family had sent him to their ancestral village in Champaran, Bihar. He fell ill there and underwent treatment at a hospital, after which he was brought to Indore. Police said the investigation is underway to verify the family's allegations.