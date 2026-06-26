Food Safety Drive: 23 Samples Collected From School, Other Establishments In Indore | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A team of food safety officers inspected the mess and canteen at Prestige Public School in Scheme No. 74, Vijay Nagar. During the inspection, food items were found stored in a manner that was not fully compliant with food safety standards.

Officials also found that the water quality test report for water used in food preparation was more than a year old.

Senior food safety officer Manish Swami said eight samples, including French fries, toor dal, ghee, soybean oil, instant khaman mix, roti, mixed vegetable curry and rice, were collected for laboratory testing.

A notice was issued to the institution regarding the deficiencies found during the inspection.

Acting on a complaint received through the CM Helpline, officials inspected Munshi Dhaba in Manpur and collected five samples of flour, dal, rice, namkeen and spices for testing.

In another complaint-based inspection at Krishna Kirana Bhandar on Betma Road in Kali Billod, a sample of toor dal was collected. Complainants were informed about the action taken and expressed satisfaction with the response.

Food safety officers also inspected Ambika Sweets and Namkeen near Bengali Square following a complaint received through the CM Helpline.

Seven samples, including kheer puri, strawberry slice sweet and various packaged namkeen products, were collected for testing. The complainant was informed about the action taken and expressed satisfaction.

In a separate complaint regarding foul-smelling packaged drinking water, officials inspected Pooja Shri in Hammal Colony and collected two water samples for laboratory analysis.

All 23 samples collected during the inspections are being sent to the State Food Testing Laboratory. Further action will be be taken under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, based on the laboratory reports.

"Resolving complaints related to food quality and food safety remains a priority for the administration.

Citizens should immediately report cases of food adulteration, poor quality or other food safety violations so that timely inspections and necessary action can be taken." - collector Shivam Verma