Over 800 To Be Awarded Degrees At IIT Indore Convocation | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A total of 807 students are going to walk off IIT Indore’s campus after the 14th convocation of the institute to be held on June 27. NITI Aayog member Prof Abhay Karandikar will attend the ceremony as the chief guest. IIT Indore Board of Governors (BoG) Chairman Dr K Sivan will preside over the convocation, while Director Prof Suhas S Joshi will host the ceremony.

The graduating cohort comprises 111 PhD scholars, 356 BTech students, 146 MTech students, including 19 students from the MTech in Hybrid & Electric Vehicle Technology programme and two students from the MTech in Centre of Futuristic Defence and Space Technology (CFDST), 23 MS (Research) students, 102 MSc students, and 69 students from the MSDSM programme.

This convocation will mark a significant milestone with the graduation of the first two batches of the MTech in Hybrid & Electric Vehicle Technology programme, offered exclusively for employees of Volvo Eicher Commercial Vehicles Ltd.

It will also celebrate the graduation of the first batch of the MTech programme in the Centre of Futuristic Defence and Space Technology (CFDST), reflecting the Institute's commitment to industry-oriented and strategically important academic programmes.

The convocation will acknowledge academic excellence through the conferment of seven prestigious Gold Medals.

These include the President of India Gold Medal, BUTI Foundation Gold Medal, VPP Menon Gold Medal, Institute Gold Medal, Agam Prasad Memorial Gold Medal, Shri Ganti Subha Rao & Smt: Ganti Venkata Ramani Award, and the newly instituted Ashok Bansal Memorial Gold Medal.

The Ashok Bansal Memorial Gold Medal is awarded for the most outstanding PhD dissertation submitted by a female research scholar across all departments of IIT Indore in a given academic year.

In addition, eight students will receive Institute Silver Medals across various categories, comprising five Institute Silver Medals for BTech students, one PG Silver Medal each for MSc and MTech students, and one MSDSM Silver Medal.

The Institute will also confer the Best BTech Project Award to recognize excellence in undergraduate research and innovation.

The event will bring together graduating students, their families, faculty members, alumni, industry representatives, and distinguished guests to celebrate the achievements of the graduating class and mark an important milestone in their academic journey.