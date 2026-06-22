Dewas Naka: 40 Shops Removed For Service Road Widening In Indore | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a major anti-encroachment drive, the Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) removed around 40 temporary and permanent shops along the service road stretch from Dewas Naka Square to beyond Chaudhary Ka Dhaba.

The action was carried out to facilitate widening of the service road near the ongoing flyover construction site.

Municipal officials said the structures were obstructing road expansion work required to improve traffic flow in the area.

The operation began early in the morning, with the civic body deploying a large team to clear encroachments along the route. Several shop owners had already been asked to vacate their premises before the demolition drive began. The remaining structures were subsequently removed using heavy machinery.

Officials said the service road widening is an integral part of infrastructure development work being undertaken around the Dewas Naka flyover project. The flyover is being constructed by the Madhya Pradesh Road Development Corporation (MPRDC) to ease congestion at one of the city s busiest traffic junctions.

To carry out the operation, the civic body deployed one Poclain machine and four JCB excavators. A large team of municipal workers participated in the drive under the supervision of Building Officer Vaibhav Devalase and Building Inspector Sachin Gehlot.

A police force was also deployed at the site to maintain law and order and prevent any untoward incidents during the action. The demolition was completed without major resistance, officials said.

Municipal authorities said the removal was necessary to ensure timely completion of the road widening project and to improve traffic management in the Dewas Naka area. They added that similar action against encroachments obstructing public infrastructure projects would continue across the city.

The Dewas Naka junction serves as a key entry and exit point for Indore and frequently experiences heavy traffic congestion.