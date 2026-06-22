Indore Law Student Creates ChatGPT-Generated 'Fake' NEET Papers, Sells For ₹50 - ₹100; Arrested -- VIDEO | AI Generated Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A law student was arrested in Indore for allegedly selling AI-generated NEET question papers for ₹50 to ₹100, the Crime Branch’s SIT said on Monday.

According to officials, the accused had created an Instagram account through which he promised aspirants access to NEET question papers in advance.

However, during investigation, police found that the papers were created using AI tools, including ChatGPT, and sold them for ₹50 - ₹100 bucks.

Kota Police tipped off Indore Crime Branch

The accused was identified as Akshay Malviya, a first-year student at an Indore law college and resident of Lasudia area, He was arrested late Saturday night following a tip-off from Kota Police.

According to officials, Akshay used to post fake advertisements on Instagram before the NEET exam, claiming he could provide the question paper or special study material.

Students who came across these posts were directed to a link in his profile, where they had to make online payments to access the content.

Police said around 20 to 22 students made payments through UPI and other online methods.

During investigation, it was found that the accused used old question papers and edited study material, presenting them as the latest exam paper.

Crime Branch officials said Akshay had also circulated similar misleading posts during the controversy over the NEET exam cancellation, due to which he was already under the cyber police’s watch.

Booked for cheating, online fraud

A case has been registered against him under Section 318(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Section 66D of the IT Act.

Police are now investigating whether more people were involved in the fraud and how much money was collected.