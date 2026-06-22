NEET UG Re-Exam 2026: Three Students Denied Entry At Vidisha Centre; Father Bangs Head On Gate While Pleading-- VIDEO

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Three students were unable to appear for the Re-NEET examination after arriving late at an exam centre in Madhya Pradesh's Vidisha on Sunday.

An emotional scene was unfolded outside a Re-NEET examination centre.

Two candidates, Sneha Dubey from Vidisha and Ragini Vishwakarma from Kurwai, reached the gate at around 1:32 pm—just two minutes after the closing time. Security staff stopped them from entering as per the rules.

A video from the spot shows the two students and their family members folding their hands and pleading with officials to let them enter. A girl can be heard saying that the exam had already been cancelled once and another missed attempt would waste their year.

As more people gathered outside the gate, Ragini's father, upset over the situation, repeatedly requested officials before hitting his head against the gate in frustration. He then collapsed on the ground and suffered a bleeding injury. The student was seen crying loudly as people rushed to help him.

Watch the VIDEO below :

A heartbreaking scene from Vidisha, Madhya Pradesh. 💔 At the Girls' College Re-NEET examination centre, three students missed their chance to appear for the exam due to a slight delay, biometric issues, and an admit card mistake. Behind every aspirant stood parents carrying… pic.twitter.com/FpSfBsf8Nv — Orugallu Adda (@OrugalluAdda) June 22, 2026

The incident took place at the Government Girls College examination centre, one of the four centres set up in the city. Entry was allowed from 11 am to 1:30 pm.

The families requested officials to allow the girls inside, saying the delay happened because of rain during their journey. Ragini's father said they had travelled nearly 70 km from their village and got delayed due to bad weather.

"Yesterday was Father's Day..."



And while social media was filled with celebrations, a heartbreaking scene emerged from Vidisha, Madhya Pradesh.



A father stood outside a NEET exam centre with folded hands, pleading for his daughter's future.



According to reports, she reached… pic.twitter.com/9rzGH6k66w — Ramanand (@Ramanandx) June 22, 2026

After being informed about the situation, nodal officer and Kendriya Vidyalaya Principal Geeta Bhadoria reached the spot and took the two students inside the examination centre. However, they were still unable to appear for the exam because their biometric thumb verification failed, and the system did not accept their attendance.

बेटी NEET परीक्षा से चूकी गई पिता फूट-फूट कर रो पड़े क्या आप इनकी मज़बूरी का अंदाजा लगा सकते हैं..?



अब इस बच्ची का पूरा साल बर्बाद हो जायेगा क्या सारे कानून छत्रों के लिए ही हैं कुछ मिनट लेट होने पर एंट्री नहीं दी..? pic.twitter.com/3GnAyjClWA — 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗶𝘆𝗮𝗺_𝗠𝗕𝗗 (@Mariyam_MBD) June 22, 2026

In another case, a third student, Akshat Shrivastava from Vidisha, was denied entry after she brought the admit card for the earlier cancelled exam instead of the new Re-NEET admit card.

The incident led to chaos outside the examination centre. Officials said they were bound to follow the National Testing Agency (NTA) guidelines, and the three students could not be allowed to take the examination.