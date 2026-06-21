Retest: NEET UG Organised At 32 Centres In Bhopal, 283 In MP | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): NEET-UG 2026 re-examination was organised across 32 centres in Bhopal and 283 venues statewide on Sunday in the presence of multi-level security and cyber commandos to ensure a cheating-free process.

Strict 1.30 pm gate closures led to emotional scenes as a few late arrivals were denied entry.

National Testing Agency conducted NEET-UG 2026 re-examination under intense security arrangements across Madhya Pradesh on Sunday after cancellation of the earlier May 3 test following a paper leak.

About 1.20 lakh candidates appeared in MP, including 13,774 in Bhopal, 1,839 in Guna, 1,709 in Vidisha, 1,283 in Hoshangabad and 865 in Ashoknagar.

The railway administration had set up help desks to provide necessary support to the candidates.

The security was heavy as those deployed included 44 cyber commandos, CRPF escorts, biometric tracking, CCTV and local police in Bhopal.

All centres were under CCTV surveillance and equipped with Aadhaar-based biometric verification systems, along with additional biometric machines and staff.

At some Bhopal centres like Sarojini Subhash School of Excellence, KV-2, candidates who arrived roughly 30 to 40 seconds late were denied entry.

Three candidates stood outside the gates and kept requesting officials to let them in, but the rules did not allow it.

Subhash Higher Secondary School of Excellence centre in Shivaji Nagar witnessed a scene when a girl student who arrived shortly before the exam began realised that she had forgotten to bring her photograph.

As time was running out, she was perplexed. Security personnel at the centre comforted her. Later, her family members arrived with the photograph. Finally, she entered the exam centre in time.

Another girl candidate arrived at Kendriya Vidyalaya No. 2 though her designated exam centre was Subhash School of Excellence.

She had even managed to enter the centre's premises but was turned away after an error was detected during biometric verification.

Subsequently, she hurriedly moved to the correct examination centre (Subhash School of Excellence) with her guardians and took the examination.