Bhopal Patwari Transfer List Changed Within 24 Hours; Two Dozen Officials Get Relief | Representative Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Major changes were made in the transfer process of patwaris in Madhya Pradesh’s Bhopal within just 24 hours.

It is said that more than half of the names included in the original order were removed the very next day, leading to allegations of administrative irregularities and political influence.

On June 15, the Collector’s office issued transfer orders for 46 patwaris, most of whom had been posted in the same tehsils, mainly Huzur and Kolar, for the last 5 to 8 years.

Some of them were even working in their home tehsils. The transfers were said to be part of routine administrative action.

However, on June 16, after the cabinet extended the transfer deadline, a revised list was issued late at night. In the new list, names of 24 out of the original 46 patwaris were removed, effectively cancelling their transfers.

Sources said that out of the 30 patwaris in the revised list, a large number were still from Huzur and Kolar areas.

Allegations have surfaced that some officials used influential contacts to get their names removed from the list.

Notably, two patwaris - Nidhi Nema and Kishore Singh Dangi - who were named in a media sting operation two years ago over alleged money dealings, were also among those who got relief.

Several patwaris who remained in the same areas for years, from 2015 to 2022, were among those whose transfers were cancelled.

Their names include Sada Shiv Gaund, Narendra Raikwar, Renuka Patel, Abhishek Sharma, Mukul Sarathe, and others.

The issue has also sparked political discussions, as 20 of the 24 cancelled transfers were from Huzur tehsil and four from Kolar, both of which fall under the assembly constituency of Rameshwar Sharma.

Only one name was removed from Berasia, further adding to the controversy.

Questions have also been raised over the 20% transfer limit policy. With 243 patwaris posted in Bhopal district, only 47 transfers are allowed under the rules.

Since 46 transfers were first made and then a revised list was issued, experts say the total number of transfer-related orders reached 76, raising concerns about policy compliance.

The process of issuing the orders is also under scrutiny. According to transfer policy rules, all transfer orders should be issued through the e-office system.

However, the June 15 order was issued manually with ink signatures, while the revised June 16 order was issued through e-office.

Sources claim the matter may now reach the General Administration Department (GAD) for further investigation.