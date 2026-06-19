Nearly 18K Officials Transferred After Madhya Pradesh Government Lifts Restriction | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Ministers have been influential in the recent transfer season when nearly 18,000 officials were reshuffled.

Together with the transfers in various departments, major shuffling took place in the districts.

The ban on transfers again began on the night of June 16. When the transfer ban was lifted, the ministers freely transferred officials.

Transfers are still happening in the school education department, where administrative changes were first made. Now, education officials are being reassigned.

Many officers from different departments, who were transferred last year, were shifted again.

According to sources, the higher-ups did not follow the proper transfer policy when they reshuffled the officials.

The revenue, home, health, and tribal departments saw major reshuffling. Despite lifting the ban, major transfers did not take place on the recommendations of the BJP legislators and workers, which spawned resentment among some leaders of the ruling dispensation.

On the other hand, the Congress is making allegations about mass transfers. MPCC president Jitu Patwari alleged that after the government lifted the ban on shifting officials, a transfer industry came up. Patwari alleged crores of rupees were taken from the employees in the name of transfers.