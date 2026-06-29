Tractor, Sowing Machine Worth ₹8.5 Lakh Stolen In Neemuch | FP photo

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): A Mahindra 575 tractor and a sowing machine worth around Rs 8.5 lakh were stolen from outside a farmer's house in Bhatkhedi village late on Sunday night.

Police have registered a case against unknown suspects and launched a search based on CCTV footage.

According to police, the stolen tractor belonged to Gopal Patidar a farmer residing near Sheshavatar Temple on Jamunia Raoji Road.

As usual, he had parked the tractor and sowing machine outside his house on Sunday night. When he stepped out on Monday morning, both were missing.

The family and villagers searched the surrounding area before informing the police after failing to locate the vehicle.

Gopal Patidar said he had searched every possible place and hoped the police would recover the tractor soon.

Villagers said local youths usually conduct night patrols in the Nayapura and Jamunia Raoji Road areas. However, no patrol was carried out on the night of the theft, allowing the thieves to strike.

After receiving the complaint, Dial-112 and Manasa police reached the spot and examined CCTV footage from nearby locations.

The footage reportedly shows two unidentified suspects approaching the tractor at about 1.15 am, starting it and driving away via a dirt road towards Alhed Road.