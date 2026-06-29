HC Sets Aside Divorce After Couple Reconciles | Representational Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Indore Bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court has set aside a divorce decree granted by a district court after a husband and wife resolved their differences through court-directed mediation and decided to resume their marital life.

A Division Bench comprising Justice Subodh Abhyankar and Justice Alok Awasthi passed the order while hearing a first appeal filed by Geetu against the April 19, 2023, judgment of the District Judge, Manasa, Neemuch, which had dissolved the marriage by allowing the husband's petition under Section 13 of the Hindu Marriage Act.

During the pendency of the appeal, the High Court, by an order dated October 14, 2025, referred the matter for mediation in an effort to facilitate an amicable settlement between the parties.

The mediator subsequently informed the court that the couple had successfully resolved their dispute and mutually decided to resume cohabitation.

The parties also filed affidavits confirming their reconciliation and decision to live together again.

Taking note of the settlement, the Division Bench observed that no dispute remained for adjudication. It consequently set aside the trial court's divorce decree and allowed the appeal.