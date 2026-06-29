Head Constable, History-Sheeter, Booked In ₹2.45 Crore Scam | FP photo

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): A head constable posted in Neemuch district and a Jodhpur-based history-sheeter have been booked for allegedly cheating a businessman of Rs 2.45 crore by promising to influence police transfers, secure a temple contract and arrange High Court bail in an opium smuggling case.

According to an FIR registered at Boranada police station in Jodhpur West, head constable Raghavendra Singh, posted at Manasa police station, allegedly conspired with Sunita Bishnoi, alias 'Sumta Don', to deceive Parvat Singh Rajpurohit, a sweet shop owner from Nimbahera in Rajasthan's Chittorgarh district.

The complainant alleged that Raghavendra introduced him to Bishnoi, who claimed to have political and administrative influence.

During a meeting in Jodhpur in February 2025, she allegedly staged a speakerphone conversation with a purported High Court judge and a Delhi-based astrologer to convince the businessman of her influence.

The accused allegedly promised to secure the appointment of a preferred superintendent of police in Chittorgarh, install their nominee as chairman of the Sanwariya Seth Temple trust and help the businessman obtain the lucrative Laddu Prasadi contract.

The complainant alleged that he paid Rs 1.05 crore in cash during March and April 2025.

He further alleged that another Rs 1.40 crore was collected from the family of an accused in a 65-kg opium smuggling case on the promise of securing High Court bail.

However, none of the promised outcomes materialised. Bishnoi allegedly returned Rs 30 lakh and transferred a disputed plot in Jodhpur instead of the remaining amount.

The complainant also alleged that Bishnoi later threatened him through WhatsApp when he demanded his money back.

Police have registered a case under relevant sections of the BNS, including criminal breach of trust, cheating, extortion and criminal conspiracy.

The complainant has submitted WhatsApp chats, call recordings and audio clips as evidence.

Neemuch SP Rajesh Vyas said no communication had yet been received from Jodhpur police and action would be taken after official information is received.

Attempts to contact Head Constable Raghavendra Singh were unsuccessful as his phone was switched off.

Chamanaram, the investigating officer of Bordana Police Station in Jodhpur, confirmed that an FIR has been registered against four persons in the case.

He said the accused include Raghavendra Singh, a head constable posted at Manasa Police Station.