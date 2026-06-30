9 Lakh Public Suggestions Received: Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav Briefs Governor Mangubhai Patel On UCC Feedback |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Monday called on Madhya Pradesh Governor Mangubhai Patel at Raj Bhavan in Bhopal and briefed him on key initiatives of the state government, including the progress made towards implementing the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), which has received more than nine lakh suggestions from the public.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister informed the Governor that the state government had received an overwhelming response to its public consultation process on the proposed UCC.

In a statement Yadav said the suggestions reflected widespread public participation and support, and that the government was now preparing the next course of action after examining the feedback.

आज लोक भवन, भोपाल में माननीय राज्यपाल श्री मंगुभाई पटेल जी से भेंट की।



इस अवसर पर राज्यपाल जी को प्रदेश में समान नागरिक संहिता (UCC) लागू करने को लेकर 9 लाख से अधिक प्राप्त सुझावों, व्यापक जनसमर्थन एवं आगामी कार्ययोजना से अवगत कराया।



जल गंगा संवर्धन अभियान के सफल क्रियान्वयन,… pic.twitter.com/gnsrkXHhFg — Dr Mohan Yadav (@DrMohanYadav51) June 29, 2026

“On this occasion (during meeting), the Governor was apprised of the more than 9 lakh suggestions received regarding the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in the state, the widespread public support for it, and the upcoming action plan,” Yadav wrote on X after the meeting.

The Madhya Pradesh government had initiated the process for implementing the UCC earlier this year by constituting a committee to examine its legal and administrative aspects.

The committee was tasked with inviting suggestions from citizens, legal experts, social organisations and other stakeholders to prepare a framework suited to the state's requirements.

The consultation process remained open for several months and concluded after receiving more than nine lakh responses.

The Chief Minister also updated the Governor on the successful implementation of the Jal Ganga Samvardhan Abhiyan, a statewide campaign aimed at water conservation and rejuvenation of rivers, ponds and other traditional water bodies.

The meeting also covered preparations for educational and cultural programmes to be organised during the upcoming Guru Purnima Pakhwada.

Yadav informed the Governor that four agricultural products from Madhya Pradesh had recently received Geographical Indication (GI) tags, a development expected to improve market value and provide better income opportunities for farmers.

The Chief Minister further discussed the expansion of solar energy projects, promotion of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) and start-ups, and the state's ongoing efforts to attract industrial investment and generate employment.

The Governor appreciated the government's development initiatives and reviewed the progress of the programmes discussed during the meeting.