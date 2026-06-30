Repeated Power Cuts Trouble Sardarpur, Phoolgawadi Residents | Representative image

Sardarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Frequent power cuts in Sardarpur and the neighbouring village of Phoolgawadi have disrupted normal life, with residents complaining of prolonged outages during both the day and night amid humid weather following recent rainfall.

After rain on Saturday and Sunday, rising temperatures and humidity have increased dependence on fans and coolers. However, repeated power cuts by the electricity distribution company have left residents struggling in the heat.

The outages have also affected the drinking water supply, resulting in irregular distribution in several wards of the town.

Residents said the situation has caused inconvenience to households and businesses, while children and elderly people are facing health issues due to the prolonged outages.

Farmers in Phoolgawadi said irrigation power has remained disrupted for the past four days, preventing them from watering newly sown crops.

Residents Paras Chaudhary and Deepak Verma alleged that the village lineman, Mohnish Joshi, does not attend to power-related complaints on time.

They claimed complaints have been submitted to electricity department officials on several occasions but no action has been taken.

Electricity distribution company supervisor Anil Amode said he had received information about the power disruption and would look into the matter.

He added that complaints against linemen were also being received and action would be taken against those found neglecting their duties.