Hindustan Aeronautics Q4 Profit Rises 5.5% To ₹4,196 Crore, Revenue Climbs To ₹13,942 Crore

Hindustan Aeronautics reported a 5.5 percent rise in Q4 FY26 consolidated net profit to Rs 4,196 crore. |

Mumbai: Hindustan Aeronautics Limited reported a 5.5 percent year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 4,196 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, compared with Rs 3,977 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Revenue from operations rose to Rs 13,942 crore from Rs 13,700 crore a year ago, while sequentially revenue nearly doubled from Rs 7,699 crore in Q3 FY26.

The company’s quarterly earnings trajectory strengthened sharply in the final quarter after reporting profit of Rs 1,867 crore in Q3 FY26.

The defence PSU posted total income of Rs 15,093 crore during the March quarter against Rs 14,351 crore in Q4 FY25. Profit before tax stood at Rs 5,584 crore compared with Rs 5,219 crore a year earlier. Earnings per share increased to Rs 62.74 from Rs 59.46 in the corresponding period last year.

For the full financial year FY26, HAL reported consolidated revenue from operations of Rs 33,089 crore against Rs 30,981 crore in FY25, while annual net profit rose to Rs 9,116 crore from Rs 8,364 crore.

Sequential growth accelerated during the quarter as total expenses increased to Rs 9,522 crore from Rs 6,139 crore in Q3 FY26, reflecting higher material consumption and employee expenses. Employee benefit expenses stood at Rs 1,725 crore during Q4 FY26 compared with Rs 1,666 crore in the preceding quarter.

The company also reported higher depreciation charges of Rs 634 crore during the quarter. Despite the increase in costs, margins improved due to stronger execution and higher revenue recognition during the quarter.

HAL said employee costs during FY26 were impacted by revised pension contribution liabilities and reversal of excess salary recovery-related claims following court orders involving officers and workmen.

The company also accounted for offset credit benefits during the year, resulting in additional revenue recognition of Rs 113 crore and a profit impact of Rs 95 crore.

The board had earlier declared an interim dividend of Rs 35 per equity share for FY26. Net worth on a consolidated basis rose to Rs 41,045 crore as of March 31, 2026, compared with Rs 34,985 crore a year earlier. Cash and cash equivalents stood at Rs 3,768 crore at year-end.

HAL’s FY26 performance was supported by stronger execution across defence manufacturing programmes and improved quarterly revenue momentum heading into FY27.

Disclaimer: This report is based on unaudited/audited quarterly financial filings and is not investment advice.