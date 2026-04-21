HCL Technologies Profit Rises 10% QoQ To ₹4,490 Crore In Q4, Revenue Inches Up To ₹33,981 Crore

HCL Technologies reported Rs 4,490 crore net profit in Q4 FY26| File Image | IANS

Mumbai: HCL Technologies reported a 10 percent sequential rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 4,490 crore in Q4 FY26, while revenue from operations edged up marginally to Rs 33,981 crore. Compared to Rs 4,082 crore in Q3 and Rs 4,309 crore in the year-ago quarter, the company’s earnings showed moderate improvement on a quarterly basis despite steady revenue growth.

HCL Technologies posted revenue of Rs 33,981 crore in Q4, slightly higher than Rs 33,872 crore in the previous quarter and Rs 30,246 crore in Q4 FY25, reflecting a 12 percent year-on-year increase.

Net profit rose to Rs 4,490 crore from Rs 4,082 crore in Q3, while remaining above Rs 4,309 crore reported a year ago. Profit before tax stood at Rs 5,702 crore, broadly flat compared to Rs 5,735 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Sequential growth remained modest, with revenue rising by Rs 109 crore quarter-on-quarter. Expenses increased to Rs 28,601 crore from Rs 27,792 crore in Q3, driven primarily by higher employee benefit costs and outsourcing expenses.

Employee costs rose to Rs 19,377 crore compared to Rs 18,867 crore in the preceding quarter. Despite higher costs, profit improved due to stable operating performance and lower tax outgo, which declined to Rs 1,212 crore from Rs 1,427 crore in Q3.

Earnings per share increased to Rs 16.59 in Q4 from Rs 15.06 in Q3 and Rs 15.90 in Q4 FY25, indicating improved shareholder returns on a quarterly basis. The company also announced an interim dividend of Rs 24 per equity share for FY27, with a record date of April 25, 2026.

For the full financial year FY26, HCL Technologies reported revenue of Rs 130,144 crore, up from Rs 117,055 crore in FY25. However, net profit declined to Rs 16,652 crore from Rs 17,399 crore in the previous year, impacted by exceptional items including the one-time effect of new labour codes during the year.

Disclaimer: This is a summary of audited financial results and not investment advice.