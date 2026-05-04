BHEL Net Profit Surges To ₹1,283 Crore, Revenue Jumps 45% QoQ

Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) reported a sharp surge in Q4 FY26 performance, with net profit rising to Rs 1,282.68 crore and revenue from operations reaching Rs 12,310.37 crore. |

Mumbai: Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) reported a strong financial performance for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, with standalone net profit rising sharply to Rupees 1,282.68 crore, marking a 154 percent year-on-year increase compared to Rupees 504.05 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Revenue from operations grew to Rupees 12,310.37 crore, up 37 percent YoY. Sequentially, profit rose significantly from Rupees 382.49 crore in Q3, reflecting a sharp acceleration in earnings momentum.

Proportionate Revenue Growth

The company’s total income stood at Rupees 12,562.49 crore in Q4 FY26, compared to Rupees 8,700.18 crore in the previous quarter and Rupees 9,152.16 crore a year ago. Total expenses increased to Rupees 10,842.69 crore, largely on account of higher material costs and employee benefits, but remained proportionate to revenue growth. Profit before tax surged to Rupees 1,719.80 crore from Rupees 511.92 crore in Q3 and Rupees 704.02 crore in Q4 FY25, indicating improved operating leverage.

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Power Business Expansion

Sequential growth was particularly strong, with revenue rising by Rupees 3,837.27 crore QoQ, while net profit increased by Rupees 900.19 crore over the same period. The expansion reflects improved execution in key segments, especially the power business, which contributed the majority of revenue. Expense growth was moderated by inventory adjustments and operational efficiencies, supporting margin expansion during the quarter.

Financial Performance And Profitability

Earnings per share (EPS) rose to Rupees 3.68 in Q4 FY26 from Rupees 1.10 in Q3 and Rupees 1.45 in the year-ago period, reflecting the sharp rise in profitability. For the full year FY26, the company reported revenue from operations of Rupees 33,782.18 crore and net profit of Rupees 1,577.95 crore, compared to Rupees 28,339.48 crore revenue and Rupees 512.97 crore profit in FY25. This indicates sustained improvement in overall financial performance.

The Board has recommended a final dividend of Rupees 1.40 per share for FY26, subject to shareholder approval. Additionally, the audit report confirmed that the financial statements present a true and fair view, with no modifications in auditor's opinion.

Disclaimer: This article is based on audited financial results and is not investment advice.