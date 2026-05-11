Indian Hotels Q4 Profit Rises 15% To ₹645 Crore, FY26 Revenue Crosses ₹9,689 Crore

Indian Hotels Company Limited | File Photo

Mumbai: The Indian Hotels Company Ltd (IHCL) reported a 15 percent year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 645 crore in Q4 FY26, while revenue from operations increased to Rs 2,765 crore.

Compared with Rs 954 crore profit in Q3 FY26, Rs 645 crore in Q4 reflected moderation after a quarter boosted by exceptional gains.

Revenue stood at Rs 2,842 crore in Q3, Rs 2,425 crore in Q4 FY25, as the Tata Group hospitality company capped FY26 with record annual revenue and profit growth.

IHCL’s consolidated total income rose 14 percent year-on-year to Rs 2,845 crore during the March quarter, while total expenses increased to Rs 2,015 crore from Rs 1,764 crore a year ago.

Profit before tax came in at Rs 830 crore against Rs 720 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

The company’s hotel services segment remained the primary revenue contributor, generating Rs 2,452 crore during the quarter. Air and institutional catering revenue stood at Rs 315 crore.

Sequentially, profitability softened due to the absence of exceptional gains booked in the December quarter. Q3 FY26 profit before tax had included exceptional income of Rs 276 crore, largely linked to stake sale gains and other one-time items.

Q4 FY26 did not include similar gains, resulting in quarter-on-quarter moderation in earnings. Consolidated expenses also increased sequentially to Rs 2,015 crore from Rs 1,972 crore in Q3, led by higher employee and operating expenses.

Earnings per share stood at Rs 4.21 compared with Rs 6.35 in Q3 FY26 and Rs 3.67 in Q4 FY25.

During FY26, IHCL acquired a 51 percent stake in ANK Hotels Private Limited and Pride Hospitality Private Limited through subsidiary Roots Corporation for a combined consideration of Rs 190 crore.

The company also acquired a 51 percent stake in Sparsh Infratech Private Limited, owner of wellness resort Atmantan, for Rs 232 crore.

Separately, IHCL exited its 25.52 percent stake in Taj GVK Hotels & Resorts during the year.

For the full year FY26, IHCL reported consolidated revenue from operations of Rs 9,689 crore against Rs 8,335 crore in FY25, while annual profit rose to Rs 2,247 crore from Rs 2,038 crore.

The Board recommended a dividend of Rs 3.25 per share for FY26 compared with Rs 2.25 per share last year.

IHCL posted record annual revenue and profit growth in FY26, supported by hotel operations expansion and portfolio additions, though quarterly earnings moderated sequentially after one-time gains in Q3.

Disclaimer: This report is based on unaudited/audited quarterly financial filings and is not investment advice.