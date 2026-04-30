HFCL Profit Jumps To ₹184 Crore In Q4 FY26, Revenue Surges 128% YoY To ₹1,824 Crore

The company’s Q4 performance marks a significant recovery compared to last year, when it reported losses. |

Mumbai: HFCL Ltd reported a sharp turnaround in its consolidated performance for Q4 FY26, with net profit rising to Rupees 184.45 crore compared to a loss of Rupees 83.30 crore in the year-ago quarter. Revenue from operations surged 127.8 percent year-on-year to Rupees 1,824.12 crore. Sequentially, profit rose from Rupees 102.37 crore in Q3, while revenue increased from Rupees 1,210.79 crore, reflecting strong quarterly momentum driven by higher execution and demand.

Performance Recovery & Profitability

The company’s Q4 performance marks a significant recovery compared to last year, when it reported losses. Revenue rose sharply both sequentially and annually, while profitability improved on better operating leverage. Profit before tax stood at Rupees 227.93 crore against a loss of Rupees 104.93 crore a year ago, indicating a broad-based improvement in operational efficiency.

Revenue Growth And Operating Efficiency

Sequential growth remained robust during the quarter, with revenue increasing by Rupees 613.33 crore over Q3 FY26. Net profit rose by Rupees 82.08 crore quarter-on-quarter, supported by higher income and controlled expenses. Total expenses stood at Rupees 1,617.71 crore compared to Rupees 1,089.22 crore in Q3, reflecting the increased scale of operations. Despite higher costs, margins improved due to stronger revenue growth and operating efficiency.

Shareholder Returns Improvement

On a full-year basis, HFCL reported consolidated revenue of Rupees 4,949.27 crore for FY26, up from Rupees 4,064.52 crore in FY25, registering a growth of 21.8 percent. Net profit for the year increased to Rupees 329.44 crore from Rupees 173.26 crore, nearly doubling year-on-year. Earnings per share for FY26 stood at Rupees 2.13 compared to Rupees 1.23 in the previous year, indicating improved shareholder returns.

The company’s financial performance reflects strong execution across business segments, including telecom products and turnkey services, along with improved cost management. The Board has also recommended a dividend of Rupees 0.20 per equity share for FY26, subject to shareholder approval.

Disclaimer: This summary is based on audited financial results and is not investment advice.