Maharashtra Approves AI Policy 2026 Targeting ₹10,000 Cr Investment And 1.5 Lakh Jobs By 2031

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis | PTI

Mumbai: In a significant step towards strengthening its digital economy, the Maharashtra government has announced the ‘Maharashtra AI Policy 2026’, aimed at accelerating the adoption of artificial intelligence across industries, governance and public services. The decision was taken at a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Policy inspired by India AI Mission

The policy, inspired by the India AI Mission, seeks to position Maharashtra as a national leader in ethical and inclusive AI development. It focuses on promoting research, innovation and responsible governance while ensuring balanced growth across regions. The state has set an ambitious target of attracting investments exceeding Rs10,000 crore and generating more than 1.5 lakh employment opportunities by 2031.

Addressing the rapid evolution of technology, the Chief Minister Fadanvis noted that nearly 70 per cent of jobs are expected to undergo transformation due to artificial intelligence in the coming years. He emphasised the need for the policy to remain dynamic and adaptable to emerging trends and technological advancements.

Maharashtra AI Mission to be established

A key feature of the policy is the proposal to establish the ‘Maharashtra AI Mission’, which will serve as a nodal body to drive AI initiatives across sectors. The policy is structured around seven core pillars, beginning with the creation of robust AI infrastructure. The government plans to provide at least 2,000 Graphics Processing Units (GPUs) and introduce a ‘Compute-as-a-Service’ model, enabling government departments and institutions to access high-end computing resources. Additionally, AI cities will be developed across five innovation clusters in the state.

Another major pillar focuses on building a strong local data ecosystem. The government aims to create datasets in Marathi as well as regional and tribal languages and establish a ‘State AI Data Exchange’. This will be integrated with national platforms to enhance data accessibility and innovation.

AI cities across five innovation clusters

The policy also emphasises skill development through the establishment of the Maharashtra Centre for Advanced AI Training (MCAT), a collaborative initiative between industry and academia. Around two lakh youth and professionals are expected to be trained in AI-related skills, preparing the workforce for future demands.

Special provisions have been made to bring Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) into the AI ecosystem. Around 5,000 MSMEs will receive a 20 per cent subsidy on AI implementation costs. To boost the startup ecosystem, a dedicated Rs 500 crore AI Startup Venture Fund will be set up, with equal contributions from the government and private sector. The policy also aims to support the creation of at least one AI unicorn in the state.

MCAT to train 2 lakh youth and professionals

Further, 12 AI incubators will be established across Maharashtra, offering financial assistance of up to Rs1 crore per startup, with additional incentives for women-led enterprises. Centres of Excellence will be set up in six key sectors, including healthcare, agriculture, education, urban development, Marathi language and finance.

To attract investments, the government has announced a comprehensive package of incentives, including up to 20 per cent capital subsidy, 100 per cent stamp duty exemption, electricity tariff subsidies and reimbursements for patent and certification costs.

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With this forward-looking policy, Maharashtra aims to take a decisive leap in the global AI race and establish itself as a hub for responsible, innovative and inclusive artificial intelligence development.

Key Highlights:

-- Maharashtra AI Policy 2026 approved under CM Devendra Fadnavis

--- ₹10,000 crore investment and over 1.5 lakh jobs targeted by 2031

--- ‘Maharashtra AI Mission’ to drive implementation, aligned with India AI Mission

--- Development of AI infrastructure with 2,000 GPUs and AI cities

--- ₹500 crore AI Startup Fund and 20% subsidy for MSMEs

---Skill training for 2 lakh youth and Centres of Excellence in six sectors

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