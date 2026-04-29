NRI Coastal Police Arrest Two Fake Godmen For Cheating Woman Of ₹1.9 Lakh In Black Magic Scam |

Navi Mumbai: NRI Coastal Police has arrested two self-styled godmen within 24 hours for allegedly cheating a woman of Rs 1.9 lakh under the pretext of black magic rituals in the CBD-Belapur area.

Victim approached police after Nashik case

The accused have been identified as Arjun Bharat Chavan alias Tantan Baba (21) and Sagar Shivaji Shinde alias Eklahari Baba (24). The case came to light after the victim approached the police, stating she had been duped after being misled into believing that her family was under a severe supernatural threat.

According to police, in September 2025, Shinde approached the woman, a resident of Diwale village in Belapur, and warned her of impending danger to her family. He claimed that only special rituals and occult practices could avert the crisis and collected Rs 27,000 from her.

Both godmen performed lemon, ash, thread rituals

In October 2025, Shinde, along with Chavan, visited the woman’s house and performed various rituals, including cutting lemons, making her consume ash, and tying threads. They then allegedly took Rs 1.2 lakh in cash and Rs 43,000 through online transactions before fleeing.

The victim realised she had been cheated after a similar high-profile case involving fake godman Ashok Kharat surfaced in Nashik last month. She subsequently lodged a complaint on April 27.

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Arrested in Ghoti area of Nashik district

Acting on the complaint, a team led by Senior Police Inspector Devendra Pol and Assistant Police Inspector Sachin Dhage traced the accused using technical surveillance. The duo was located in the Ghoti area of Nashik district and arrested with the help of local police.

A case has been registered against them under Sections 318(4) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, along with provisions of the Maharashtra Anti-Superstition and Black Magic Act.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Amit Kale urged citizens not to fall prey to such fraudulent practices and to report similar incidents. Further investigation is underway to ascertain if the accused have cheated more victims.

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