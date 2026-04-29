Maharashtra To Launch 12 New Dialysis Centres On May 1 Under Maha Dialysis Scheme | File Photo

Mumbai: In a major boost to public healthcare, 12 new dialysis centres will be inaugurated across Maharashtra on May 1 under the state’s “Maha Dialysis” scheme, taking the total number of centres to 104. The initiative aims to provide free and accessible treatment to kidney patients, particularly in rural and remote areas.

Health Minister Prakash Abitkar to inaugurate

The centres will be inaugurated by State Health Minister Prakash Abitkar as part of the Maharashtra Day celebrations. With this expansion, the government continues its efforts to strengthen healthcare infrastructure and ease the burden on patients requiring regular dialysis.

Currently 92 centres with 558 beds

Currently, 92 centres with 558 dialysis beds are operational across the state. The newly added facilities will further enhance capacity and ensure that patients can avail treatment closer to their homes, reducing travel time and costs.

The scheme is designed to serve patients through rural, sub-district, and district hospitals. Each rural hospital is equipped with at least five dialysis beds, while larger hospitals have between eight to ten beds.

Larger hospitals have eight to ten

The new centres are located in Murgud (Kolhapur), Mul (Chandrapur), Darwha (Yavatmal), Kej (Beed), Igatpuri (Nashik), Raver (Jalgaon), Mangalwedha (Solapur), Dhebewadi (Satara), Vengurla (Sindhudurg), Kurkheda (Gadchiroli), Dapoli (Ratnagiri), and Badlapur (Thane).

The Maha Dialysis scheme operates on a digital platform, allowing patients to book dialysis slots online via its website and mobile app, thereby reducing waiting time. Each centre is staffed with trained technicians, nurses, and support staff, working under the supervision of nephrologists.

In addition to dialysis, patients are provided free services including blood tests, essential medications, and dietary consultations. The scheme is implemented by HLL Lifecare Limited under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India.

The initiative has already brought relief to thousands of kidney patients by reducing dependence on costly private treatment and improving access to quality care in government hospitals.

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