Thane's New Kharegaon Creek Bridge Opens, Boosting Connectivity On Mumbai-Nashik Highway | X & Instagram

Thane: In a major boost to regional connectivity, the newly constructed Kharegaon Creek Bridge a vital component of the Majiwada-Vadape road widening project was officially opened for public use on Wednesday. The inauguration of this bridge is expected to provide significant relief to thousands of commuters who frequently navigate the Mumbai-Nashik Highway.

Enhancing Capacity and Connectivity

The newly commissioned bridge spans 825 meters in length and offers a four-lane carriageway. For years, the old, narrow creek bridge acted as a major bottleneck, forcing bidirectional traffic onto a single, constrained path. This frequently resulted in severe traffic snarls and prolonged travel times for motorists.

With the opening of this additional infrastructure, the highway's capacity has significantly increased, allowing for a smoother flow of vehicles between Mumbai and the northern parts of Maharashtra.

Key Highlights of the Project:

Project Scope: Part of the larger Majiwada to Vadape road widening initiative aimed at streamlining the Mumbai-Nashik corridor.

Total Project Cost: ₹1,182.87 crore.

Infrastructure: An 825-meter-long bridge providing four dedicated lanes for modern traffic requirements.

Reduced Congestion: Eliminates the bottleneck caused by the older, narrow structure, reducing the "mental agony" previously reported by commuters due to heavy delays.

Regional Impact: Direct benefits for commuters traveling to and from Thane, Mumbai, Mumbra, Kalwa, Bhiwandi, Kalyan, and Nashik.

Strategic Importance for Samruddhi Mahamarg

The bridge holds strategic importance beyond local travel. As the Samruddhi Mahamarg (Nagpur-Mumbai Super Communication Expressway) brings an influx of vehicles toward the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, this bridge serves as a critical link. It ensures that the increased volume of traffic from the expressway can transition seamlessly into Thane and Mumbai without getting stalled at the Kharegaon stretch.

"The opening of this bridge marks a milestone in the region's infrastructure development, promising a faster, safer, and more efficient commute for the millions of residents and businesses relying on this vital artery."

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