HFCL Subsidiary HTL Secures ₹1,366 Crore Optical Fiber Cable Orders To Be Executed By December 2026

HFCL Limited announced that its subsidiary HTL has secured domestic orders worth approximately Rs 1,366 crore for the supply of optical fiber cables from a Tier-1 customer. |



New Delhi: HFCL Limited has strengthened its order book with a sizable contract win, signaling continued demand for optical fiber infrastructure in the domestic market.

HTL Limited, a material subsidiary of HFCL, has secured orders worth approximately Rs 1,366 crore for supplying optical fiber cables. The contract comes from a Tier-1 domestic customer and will be executed by December 2026. This large order adds visibility to the company’s revenue pipeline and highlights sustained demand for telecom infrastructure products.

The entire contract has been awarded by a domestic entity, with supply specifications aligned to customer requirements. The order falls within standard business operations and follows general contract conditions, indicating a routine yet significant commercial engagement. The domestic nature of the deal reflects ongoing investments in India’s communication and digital infrastructure ecosystem.

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The company stated that the order underscores customer confidence in its manufacturing capabilities, product quality, and technological expertise. By securing repeat business from a high-tier client segment, HFCL reinforces its positioning in the optical fiber cable segment, where reliability and performance standards are critical for long-term partnerships.

HFCL clarified that the contract does not involve any promoter or group company interest in the awarding entity. Additionally, the transaction does not qualify as a related party deal, ensuring transparency and arm’s length execution. This aspect is particularly relevant for investors tracking governance standards and transaction integrity.

The company confirmed that these orders were received in the normal course of business, reinforcing its steady operational momentum in the telecom infrastructure segment.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on the company’s official regulatory filing and does not include independent verification or additional sources.