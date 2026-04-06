Shree Cement Approves ₹1,800 Crore Investment To Build Meghalaya Plant By March 2028

Shree Cement has approved setting up an integrated cement plant in Meghalaya with a clinker capacity of 0.95 MTPA and a cement capacity of 0.99 MTPA. |

New Delhi: Shree Cement is stepping up its capacity expansion plans, targeting untapped regional demand with a new integrated facility in Meghalaya.

Approves new capacity build

The company’s board has cleared the establishment of an integrated cement plant at Village Daistong in East Jaintia Hills District. The proposed facility will have clinker capacity of 0.95 MTPA and cement capacity of 0.99 MTPA. This move marks a fresh addition to the company’s production network, as it currently has no existing capacity at the proposed location.

Commits significant investment

Shree Cement has earmarked an estimated investment of Rs 1,800 crore for the project, underlining its commitment to long-term growth. The funding will be a mix of internal accruals and debt, indicating a balanced financing strategy that avoids over-reliance on external borrowing while leveraging internal cash flows. This structured approach reflects financial discipline alongside expansion ambitions.

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Targets 2028 completion

The company has set a timeline to complete the plant by the quarter ending March 2028. This gives it a multi-year window to execute the project, including construction, regulatory clearances, and operational readiness. The defined timeline suggests a phased rollout, allowing the company to align capacity addition with expected demand growth in the region.

Expands regional footprint

The project is aimed at business expansion, signaling Shree Cement’s intent to strengthen its presence in the northeastern market. By setting up a plant in Meghalaya, the company is positioning itself closer to emerging demand centers, which could improve logistics efficiency and reduce distribution costs. The expansion also reflects a broader strategy of entering new geographies to diversify its production base.

The planned facility highlights Shree Cement’s focus on scaling operations while maintaining a region-specific approach. By investing in an integrated unit, the company aims to enhance operational efficiency and ensure better control over the production process. Overall, the decision reinforces the company’s long-term growth strategy, combining capacity expansion with geographic diversification to strengthen its competitive position in the cement industry.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on the company’s regulatory filing dated April 4, 2026. All details and figures are as disclosed and have not been independently verified.