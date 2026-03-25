JSW Cement Incorporates UAE Subsidiary With AED 100,000 Investment To Expand Overseas Presence

File Image | JSW Cement Limited has incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary, JSW Cement Middleeast L.L.C – SPC, in Fujairah, UAE on March 24, 2026.

Mumbai: JSW Cement is stepping up its international play. The company has formalized its entry into the Middle East with a new subsidiary, signaling a sharper focus on global growth beyond India.

Expands Global Footprint

JSW Cement has set up JSW Cement Middleeast L.L.C – SPC as a wholly owned subsidiary in Fujairah under local municipal jurisdiction. The entity was officially incorporated on March 24, 2026, marking the company’s first formal presence in the UAE market. With 100 percent ownership, the move gives JSW Cement full operational and strategic control over its overseas expansion.

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Details of Investment

The company has committed AED 100,000 as initial share capital, fully subscribed in cash. As a newly incorporated entity, the subsidiary currently reports no turnover. Its primary focus will be on cement manufacturing and allied activities, aligning directly with JSW Cement’s core business. The structure ensures a straightforward setup without complex acquisition or legacy integration issues.

Strategic Market Entry

The expansion reflects JSW Cement’s intent to tap into construction demand in the Middle East. By choosing Fujairah, a strategic industrial hub, the company positions itself closer to key regional markets. Management indicated that the subsidiary will act as a base for scaling cement operations and exploring allied opportunities in the region.

Regulatory Clearance Secured

The incorporation has already received approval from Fujairah Municipality, ensuring compliance with local regulations. The process follows the company’s earlier disclosure in February 2026, showing a planned and phased execution of its overseas strategy. This regulatory clearance allows JSW Cement to move quickly into operational planning and market entry.

JSW Cement’s UAE subsidiary marks a calculated step in its international growth journey, combining a modest initial investment with long-term strategic intent to build a stronger global presence in the cement industry.

Disclaimer : This article is based on company regulatory filings and is for informational purposes only. It does not constitute investment advice. Readers should verify details independently before making any financial decisions.