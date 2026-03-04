JSW Infrastructure Reports Tank Damage At Fujairah Terminal After Intercepted Drone Debris Incident

JSW Infrastructure Limited said one of the fifteen storage tanks at its Fujairah Liquid Terminal sustained damage after debris from an intercepted drone fell within the facility on March 3, 2026. |

Mumbai: JSW Infrastructure has reported an incident at its Fujairah Liquid Terminal after debris from an intercepted drone impacted one of the facility’s storage tanks earlier in the day.

👉🏻 Emergency response protocols activated immediately

The company stated that one of the fifteen storage tanks located at the Fujairah Liquid Terminal sustained damage when debris from an intercepted drone fell inside the facility. The incident occurred on March 3, 2026, and prompted immediate action by the company’s emergency response teams.

Following the impact, JSW Infrastructure said emergency response procedures were activated in line with established safety protocols at the terminal. Local authorities and the company’s onsite safety teams responded quickly, ensuring that the situation remained fully contained.

The company confirmed that no personnel were injured during the incident and that all employees at the facility are safe. JSW Infrastructure also stated that the remaining fourteen storage tanks at the terminal have been secured following the event.

A technical assessment is currently underway to evaluate the structural impact on the damaged storage tank and determine the necessary restoration measures. The company noted that the Fujairah facility is covered by adequate insurance, and further updates regarding the incident will be shared in due course as developments arise. JSW Infrastructure said it will continue to monitor the situation and provide additional disclosures in accordance with regulatory requirements if further developments occur.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on the information disclosed in the regulatory filing by JSW Infrastructure Limited dated March 03, 2026. No external sources were referred to while preparing this article.