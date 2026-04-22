Tata Investment's Income Hikes ₹426.34 Crore, Profit Rises 48% To ₹52 Crore In Q4 FY26

Tata Investment Corporation reported a 47.9 percent year-on-year rise in Q4 FY26 net profit to Rupees 52.08 crore, with total income increasing to Rupees 56.37 crore. |

Mumbai: Tata Investment Corporation reported a 47.9 percent year-on-year rise in standalone net profit to Rupees 52.08 crore in Q4 FY26, supported by higher income and fair value gains. Total income rose to Rupees 56.37 crore during the quarter. Compared with Rupees 36.98 crore profit in Q3 FY26 and Rupees 35.20 crore in Q4 FY25, the company’s earnings showed strong sequential and annual growth, reflecting improved investment performance.

Tata Investment’s quarterly performance was driven by steady growth in income streams. Revenue from operations increased to Rupees 54.19 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rupees 47.40 crore in Q3 FY26 and Rupees 51.54 crore in the year-ago period. Profit before tax stood at Rupees 46.34 crore, up from Rupees 39.67 crore in the previous quarter and Rupees 42.59 crore a year earlier, indicating consistent operational momentum.

Sequential growth strengthened during the quarter, with profit after tax rising by Rupees 15.10 crore over Q3 FY26. This was aided by a decline in total expenses to Rupees 10.03 crore from Rupees 10.61 crore in the preceding quarter. Lower costs, along with improved fair value gains and stable dividend income, supported margin expansion. Earnings per share also rose to Rupees 1.03 from Rupees 0.73 in Q3 FY26, reflecting improved profitability.

For the full financial year FY26, Tata Investment posted a standalone net profit of Rupees 350.16 crore, compared with Rupees 282.52 crore in FY25. Total income for the year increased to Rupees 426.34 crore from Rupees 369.48 crore in the previous year, driven by higher dividend income and gains on investments. The company’s investment portfolio continued to be the primary contributor to earnings.

The board has recommended a dividend of Rupees 3.40 per share for FY26, subject to shareholder approval. The company, classified as a systemically important NBFC, continues to focus on investment income as its core business driver.

Disclaimer: This is a summary of audited financial results and not investment advice.