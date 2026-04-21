Tata Elxsi Profit Surges To ₹220 Crore In Q4 FY26, Jumps 102% QoQ On Absence Of One-Time Impact

Tata Elxsi reported a sharp recovery in Q4 FY26 with net profit rising to Rs 220.4 crore. |

Mumbai: Tata Elxsi reported a sharp sequential rise in net profit for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, with profit after tax (PAT) increasing 102 percent quarter-on-quarter to Rs 220.4 crore. Revenue from operations rose to Rs 993.8 crore, reflecting a 4.2 percent sequential increase.

Compared to Rs 108.9 crore profit in Q3 FY26 and Rs 172.4 crore in Q4 FY25, the company’s earnings recovery was driven by the absence of a one-time exceptional charge recorded in the previous quarter.

The company’s quarterly performance showed steady operational growth alongside normalization in profitability. Revenue rose from Rs 953.5 crore in Q3 FY26 to Rs 993.8 crore in Q4, while profit before tax increased to Rs 267.8 crore from Rs 242.0 crore sequentially.

On a year-on-year basis, revenue grew 9.4 percent from Rs 908.3 crore, while PAT rose 27.8 percent, indicating stable demand across segments.

Sequential growth was supported by controlled expenses and absence of exceptional items. Total expenses increased moderately to Rs 776.6 crore from Rs 757.6 crore in Q3.

In the previous quarter, the company had recorded an exceptional charge of Rs 95.7 crore related to employee benefit provisions arising from new labour codes, which had significantly impacted profitability. With no such charge in Q4, margins improved sharply, lifting net profit.

For the full year FY26, Tata Elxsi reported revenue from operations of Rs 3,757.4 crore, compared to Rs 3,729.0 crore in FY25. Net profit for the year stood at Rs 628.4 crore, lower than Rs 784.9 crore in the previous year, primarily due to the exceptional impact during the year.

Profit before tax for FY26 was Rs 825.1 crore versus Rs 1,028.4 crore in FY25, reflecting the one-time adjustment. Earnings per share for FY26 stood at Rs 100.89.

Segment-wise, software development and services continued to dominate revenue contribution, accounting for the bulk of income, while system integration and support services remained a smaller component.

The company also recommended a dividend of Rs 75 per equity share for FY26, subject to shareholder approval.

Disclaimer: This summary is based on audited financial results and is for informational purposes only; it does not constitute investment advice or a complete financial analysis.