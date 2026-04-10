TCS Shares Drop Over 3% To ₹2,503 Despite 12.22% Q4 Profit Jump

Shares of TCS declined over 3 percent in morning trade after its March quarter results failed to impress investors. |

New Delhi: Shares of the country's largest IT services company TCS, declined by over 3 per cent in morning trade on Friday after its March quarter earnings failed to cheer investors. The stock dropped 3.25 per cent to Rs 2,503.45 on the BSE. At the NSE, the stock edged lower by 3.24 per cent to Rs 2,505.

TCS on Thursday reported a 12.22 per cent jump in its March quarter net profit to Rs 13,718 crore, supported by expanded profit margins. For fiscal year 2025-26, its profit after tax increased 1.35 per cent to Rs 49,210 crore compared to Rs 48,553 crore in FY25.

In the reporting quarter, its revenue from operations jumped 9.64 per cent to Rs 70,698 crore from Rs 64,479 crore in the year-ago period, while the same for the full fiscal jumped 4.58 per cent to Rs 2.67 lakh crore.

TCS is the first company in the USD 315 billion Indian IT sector to report its earnings for the fiscal year 2025-26, which saw a deepening of artificial intelligence (AI) technologies and subsequent concerns on the employee intensity in the sector, which produces one of the best quality jobs in the economy.

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