Trent Shares Rise 3.9% To ₹4,267 Ahead Of April 22 Meet, Tata Trent Bonus Share Issue, Dividend & Fundraising Plans In Focus

Trent Stock Gains Ahead Of Key Board Meeting. |

Mumbai: Shares of Trent Ltd surged 3.90 percent to Rs 4,267.80 on April 20, continuing their recent upward trend. The stock has gained nearly 8 percent in five sessions and over 19 percent in the past month, reflecting strong investor interest.

The rally comes ahead of an important board meeting scheduled for April 22, 2026.

Key Decisions On The Table

The company has informed exchanges that its board will consider several major proposals, including:

- Approval of FY26 financial results

- Dividend announcement, if any

- Possible bonus share issue

- Launch of an Employee Stock Option Plan (ESOP)

- Plans to raise funds via equity or rights issue

These announcements could act as key triggers for the stock.

Strong Business Performance

Trent reported solid growth in its business. The company’s standalone revenue rose around 20 percent to Rs 4,937 crore in the March quarter.

For the full year FY26, revenue stood at Rs 19,701 crore, up 18 percent year-on-year. Growth has been driven mainly by strong store expansion.

Store Expansion Drives Growth

The company has aggressively expanded its retail network:

- 22 new Westside stores added

- 109 new Zudio stores opened

This expansion has supported revenue growth, though analysts believe a large part of the increase is due to new stores rather than higher sales at existing outlets.

Westside Sees Strong Momentum

Westside, Trent’s premium fashion format, has seen one of its fastest expansion phases in recent years, growing over 21 percent year-on-year.

The company continues to focus on private labels and expansion in both urban and semi-urban markets.

About Trent Ltd

Trent Ltd, part of the Tata Group, operates popular retail formats such as Westside, Zudio, and Star Bazaar. The company has built a strong presence in fashion and lifestyle retail across India.

With steady growth and expansion, Trent remains one of the key players in the retail sector, and upcoming board decisions will be closely tracked by investors.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and based on company disclosures and market data. It is not investment advice. Investors should assess risks and consult financial advisors before making decisions.