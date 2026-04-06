Trent Reports ₹19,701 Crore FY26 Revenue With 18% Growth & Expands Store Network

Trent Limited reported standalone revenue of Rs 19,701 crore for FY26, marking an 18 percent year-on-year increase, while Q4 revenue rose 20 percent to Rs 4,937 crore. |

Mumbai: Trent’s latest operational update highlights strong revenue momentum alongside aggressive store expansion, reinforcing its position in India’s fast-growing retail apparel segment.

The company posted standalone revenue of Rs 4,937 crore in Q4 FY26, up from Rs 4,106 crore in the same quarter last year, translating into 20 percent growth. For the full year, revenue reached Rs 19,701 crore compared to Rs 16,668 crore in FY25, reflecting an 18 percent increase. The growth was largely supported by merchandise sales, which rose 21 percent during the quarter and 19 percent for the full year.

As of March 31, 2026, Trent operated a total of 1,286 stores across formats. This included 300 Westside stores and 963 Zudio outlets, along with 23 stores under other lifestyle concepts. The scale-up in store count underscores the company’s continued focus on expanding its physical retail presence to capture rising consumer demand across markets.

Store additions remained heavily skewed toward the Zudio format, which saw net additions of 109 stores in Q4 FY26 and 198 stores over the full year. In comparison, Westside added 22 stores in the quarter and 52 stores during FY26. The sharper expansion in Zudio suggests a strategic push toward value fashion, which is seeing strong traction among consumers.

The company’s growth trajectory reflects a dual strategy of driving higher sales through merchandise while simultaneously expanding its store network. The presence of six Zudio stores in the UAE also signals early steps toward international expansion. By balancing premium and value formats, Trent appears to be targeting a wider consumer base across geographies and price segments.

Trent’s performance indicates a consistent execution of its retail expansion strategy, supported by strong demand and a scalable store model. The steady increase in both revenue and store count points to a well-aligned growth approach. The company continues to leverage its brand portfolio and network expansion to drive sales, positioning itself for sustained growth in the competitive retail landscape.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on the company’s filing dated April 6, 2026. All figures are provisional and subject to audit, and no independent verification has been conducted.