OnePlus Shuts Down Offline Retail In India, Will Continue To Offer After-Sales Support Via Oppo Network

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OnePlus is pulling out of offline retail entirely in India, asking partner-run exclusive brand stores across the country to shut down operations, with March 31 set as the final billing date. The development marks a sweeping strategic pivot for the brand as it moves to a direct-to-consumer, online-first sales model.

Only three outlets will stay

Only three company-owned outlets - in Hyderabad, Chennai, and Bengaluru - are likely to remain operational after this transition, several media reports suggest. Distributors in the general trade channel have also been informed of the March 31 billing deadline, effectively signalling the end of OnePlus's offline retail chapter in India.

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Oppo to power after-sales service

Even as its physical retail presence shrinks, OnePlus is moving to shore up after-sales support. OnePlus India has announced a 50 percent expansion of its authorised service network, growing from 400 to over 600 touchpoints across 500 cities, including Tier-2 and Tier-3 markets by leveraging Oppo's existing service infrastructure. Under government regulations, OnePlus is obligated to provide service support for up to five years even if it shuts down completely, and plans to meet this obligation through Oppo's network, minimising additional investment.

In a press statement, OnePlus said the D2C shift is aimed at enhancing engagement with its core base of digital-first consumers while enabling sharper pricing and more India-focused innovation. The upcoming Nord 6, for instance, is expected to be sold exclusively through Amazon India.

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The retail overhaul comes on the heels of significant leadership changes. OnePlus India confirmed the departure of CEO Robin Liu on March 25, 2026, with no successor named. Liu is serving his notice period until the end of March. OnePlus India's market share has also dropped sharply to 2.4 percent in 2025 from 3.9 percent in 2024.

We have contacted OnePlus India for an official response and will update this copy when we hear back.