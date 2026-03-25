OnePlus To Shut Down Operations From Next Month; Select Employees Get Severance Pay

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OnePlus, the smartphone brand that once prided itself on a "Never Settle" ethos, is largely expected to wind down operations across key global markets A new report now suggests that winding down could potentially be as early as April 2026. Employees have been notified, and some of them have been given a severance package as well.

A source familiar with the behind-the-scenes workings confirmed to 9to5Google that OnePlus will cease operations in certain regions, including vast portions of Europe, though a firm timeline was not shared. Selected staff had been informed of this decision ahead of time, with some receiving severance packages ahead of the shutdown. The internal reckoning has been compounded by the departure of Robin Liu, OnePlus India's CEO, who has reportedly returned to China. In a terse statement, the company confirmed only that Liu had left "to pursue his personal passions" and that OnePlus India operations would "continue with local strategy and business continuity ensured."

OnePlus to pivot to budget and mid-range phones in India

Rather than a full exit from India, OnePlus appears to be redirecting its resources. OnePlus is reportedly shifting focus to the entry and mid-range segment in India, a market that remains fiercely competitive.

OnePlus has been a sub-brand of Oppo behind closed doors since 2021. With Oppo now reportedly tightening its internal focus, the fallout is already visible in OnePlus's ecosystem. The Hasselblad camera partnership, which ended with the OnePlus 15, continues on Oppo flagship devices - a telling sign of where the parent company's priorities lie. Realme's recent move under the Oppo umbrella as a sub-brand could signal a similar fate for OnePlus.

Brands in China are expected to be among the hardest-hit by ongoing memory and storage shortages and rapidly inflating costs, and all companies are looking to trim any excess. Various OnePlus product launches are still in the pipeline, though many are unlikely to be made available outside China unless specifically stated.

What happens to existing users?

How this affects support for existing hardware including software update commitments and the community forums heavily utilised by the brand, remains to be seen. OnePlus has previously committed to a "full guarantee of users' after-sales support, software updates, and rights commitments," but with the global shutters coming down, that promise will face its biggest test.