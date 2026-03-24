Oppo Find X9 Ultra Set For Global Launch In April Amid OnePlus Shutdown Fears | @ACE100xd

Oppo Find X9 Ultra is all set to launch global, the company has confirmed in a new teaser. The announcement arrives even as its sibling brand OnePlus faces intensifying rumours of a near-total exit from key global markets. Leaks suggest that the Oppo Find X9 Ultra will be unveiled on April 20, though an official launch date has not been revealed yet.

First-ever Ultra phone to go global

Oppo's Ultra models have traditionally stayed locked within China's borders, but Chief Product Officer Pete Lau confirmed that the Oppo Find X9 Ultra will launch in global markets simultaneously with its Chinese debut. Oppo's product manager confirmed on Weibo that along with the global release, pre-reservations for the device have already begun in China.

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Lau took to social media to make the announcement. He said, "The Oppo Find X9 Ultra is going global! For the first time ever, global users can experience our Ultra flagship smartphone. Get ready for a new benchmark in mobile imaging!"

OnePlus shutting down in global markets?

The Oppo announcement comes as dark clouds gather over its sub-brand. Prominent industry tipster Yogesh Brar posted on X that OnePlus is set to shut down operations in select global markets, with US, UK, and EU customers facing the worst of the fallout, while China operations remain unaffected. For India - one of its largest markets - OnePlus will reportedly be restricted to budget and mid-range offerings, meaning the OnePlus 15 could be the last flagship to launch in the country. OnePlus has not confirmed any such plans and has been pushing back against these claims since they first surfaced earlier this year. Brar's post has since been deleted.

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According to Brar, the phone is expected to be officially unveiled on April 20 and sale may start later in the first week of May. The tipster notes that India launch may be at an even later date, and will not coincide with global launch. The company has not made any announcements regarding the official launch date yet.

Oppo Find X9 Ultra rumoured specifications

The Oppo Find X9 Ultra is expected to feature a 200-megapixel main camera, a 200-megapixel 3x periscope telephoto, a 50-megapixel 10x telephoto, a 50-megapixel ultrawide, and a 50-megapixel front-facing camera, with Oppo's ongoing Hasselblad collaboration continuing. Other leaked specs include a 6.82-inch LTPO AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate, a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, and a 7,050mAh battery with 100W fast charging. A special edition variant with up to 16GB RAM and 1TB storage - potentially dubbed a Hasselblad Master Edition - is also reportedly in the works, though Oppo has not confirmed any details.