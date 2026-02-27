OPPO Find X10 Pro: Redefining Flagship Power In 2026

The OPPO Find X10 Pro, rumoured to launch in India in late 2026, is set to take Find X9 Pro’s legacy to the next level. |

The OPPO Find X10 Pro, rumoured to launch in India in late 2026, is set to take Find X9 Pro’s legacy to the next level. The smartphone is expected to feature a 200MP main camera, a 200MP periscope telephoto camera, and a 50MP ultrawide lens.

This means you can capture subjects from far away without losing any sharpness or quality.

OPPO Find X10 Pro: Made for a flagship photography experience

The Find X10 Pro is expected to carry forward OPPO’s tradition of prioritising imaging with its 200MP triple camera setup. It is also tipped to deliver meaningful upgrades in display quality, featuring an immersive 6.82-inch AMOLED panel. The phone is likely to be powered by the latest MediaTek Dimensity 9600 flagship processor and backed by a massive 8,500 mAh battery, delivering up to two days of battery life. Here is a look at what the phone is expected to offer:

Rumoured specifications:

Premium design and build quality

The OPPO Find X10 Pro is expected to retain the same premium design as its predecessor with small refinements. The flat-edged frame paired with a velvet-finish back will improve grip. It makes the phone feel more secure and comfortable in the hand compared to the older curved edges.

Design highlights:

Flat-edged frame for better grip

Textured rear finish

IP69-rated dust and water resistance

High-resolution display with ultra-thin bezels

Reports suggest the Find X10 Pro will feature a 6.82-inch AMOLED panel with ultra- thin bezels. The screen will refresh at 120 Hz, making everything from scrolling through your gallery to watching videos look buttery smooth.

Display highlights:

6.82-inch AMOLED panel

120 Hz refresh rate

Ultra-thin bezels on all four sides

Wider BT.2020 colour gamut for more accurate, life-like visuals

200MP cameras that stand out

The camera department is where the phone is expected to truly stand out.

According to multiple reports, the OPPO Find X10 Pro could become the first smartphone to feature two 200MP rear cameras. Both are expected to use large 1/1.3-inch sensors, which means better light capture, sharper detail, and stunning low-light performance.

Camera highlights:

Rear: 200MP main (OIS) + 200MP periscope zoom + 50MP ultra-wide

Front: 50MP selfie camera

Rear video: 4K @ 60 fps with stabilisation and HDR support

Flagship chipset for ultra-smooth performance

The Find X10 Pro is tipped to run on the MediaTek Dimensity 9600 processor.

Paired with up to 16GB RAM and UFS 4.1 storage, the device is expected to handle multitasking, gaming, and high-resolution media smoothly.

Performance highlights:

Flagship MediaTek Dimensity 9600 (2 nm) processor

Up to 16GB RAM and 1TB storage options

UFS 4.1 for ultrafast read/write speed and loading of apps

Two-day battery life with rapid charging

The OPPO Find X10 Pro is expected to feature an 8,500 mAh battery with 100W wired fast charging. If confirmed, this capacity could support extended usage, especially for photography, navigation, and video recording. The 100W fast charging will ensure rapid top-ups.

Battery highlights:

Large-capacity 8,500 mAh battery

100W fast wired charging

50W fast wireless charging

Latest software and seamless connectivity

The Find X10 Pro is expected to launch with Android 17 out of the box, with OPPO’s ColorOS 17 software layer on top. It will support 5G, Wi-Fi 6, and NFC, keeping you connected at full speed whether you are streaming, browsing, or tapping to pay.

ColorOS 17, based on Android 17

5G connectivity

Wi-Fi 6

Bluetooth 6

NFC

OPPO Find X10 Pro – Expected price in India

The OPPO Find X10 Pro, like the OPPO Find X9 Ultra, is expected to be positioned as a premium flagship, with a starting price of Rs. 89,999 for the base variant. Higher storage configurations are likely to be available at a premium price of around Rs. 1,10,000.

Disclaimer: Prices and specifications mentioned here are speculative and based on early reports. Please wait until the official launch for official pricing and specifications.

Why should you buy the OPPO Find X10 Pro

●A 200MP (wide) + 200MP (periscope telephoto) + 50MP (ultrawide) triple camera system that will set a new benchmark for smartphone photography.

●Large AMOLED display with smooth visuals and accurate colours for an immersive experience.

Top-tier MediaTek Dimensity processor for multitasking, gaming, and content creation.

Large battery with fast charging for prolonged use.

Strong build quality with IP69 protection.

