CNG Price Hiked By ₹2 Per Kg In Mumbai, Gas To Cost Now At ₹84; MGL Cites West Asia Tensions, Rising Global Energy Costs |

Mumbai: Mahanagar Gas Limited (MGL) has increased the price of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) by Rs 2 per kg across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), with the revised rates coming into effect from midnight on Thursday.

Following the hike, CNG will now cost Rs 84 per kg in Mumbai and nearby suburbs, impacting lakhs of commuters and vehicle owners who rely on the fuel for daily transportation.

CNG Price Hiked By ₹2 Per Kg In Mumbai | https://www.mahanagargas.com/cng/customer-zone/cng-rate-card

MGL Cites West Asia Crisis Behind Price Hike

In a statement issued after the revision, MGL attributed the price hike to rising gas procurement costs driven by geopolitical tensions in West Asia and volatility in the global energy market.

“Geopolitical tensions have disrupted the global energy supply chain. In addition, increasing dependence on expensive gas sources, rising crude oil prices and the depreciation of the rupee against the dollar have significantly increased the cost of gas procurement. Therefore, a price revision has become necessary,” the company said in a statement, as reported by Lokmat Times.

The ongoing conflict involving Iran and escalating tensions in West Asia have triggered a surge in global fuel prices in recent weeks, affecting energy markets worldwide. The impact is now being felt by consumers in Mumbai as well, particularly those dependent on CNG-powered public and private transport.

The hike is expected to have a direct impact on the operating costs of auto-rickshaws, taxis and commercial vehicles across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. Public transport fares may also come under pressure if fuel costs continue to rise.

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According to MGL data, nearly 12.8 lakh vehicles in the MMR currently run on CNG. This includes around 4.7 lakh auto-rickshaws, over 1.6 lakh taxis and more than 5 lakh private cars. CNG has long been considered a more economical and environmentally friendly alternative to petrol and diesel in Mumbai. However, repeated revisions in fuel prices over the past few years have raised concerns among daily commuters and transport operators.

Transport unions and drivers are expected to closely monitor the situation, especially if global crude oil prices continue to remain volatile amid the ongoing geopolitical uncertainty in West Asia.

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