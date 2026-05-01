Attention Mumbaikars! Commercial LPG Cylinder Price In City Jumps To ₹3,024 From Today | File Photo

Mumbai: The price of a 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder in Mumbai has been increased to Rs 3,024, effective Friday, following a sharp nationwide hike of Rs 993. The revision, announced by Indian Oil Corporation, is expected to significantly impact restaurants, eateries, and small businesses that rely heavily on commercial cooking gas for daily operations.

Despite the steep increase in commercial cylinder rates, the price of the 14.2-kg domestic LPG cylinder remains unchanged, offering relief to household consumers amid global fuel price volatility.

This marks the third hike in recent months. Commercial LPG prices were earlier increased by Rs 144 in March and nearly Rs 200 on April 1, indicating a sustained upward trend driven by international market pressures.

Why The Surge In Prices?

Officials attribute the surge to ongoing geopolitical tensions in West Asia, particularly the conflict involving the United States, Israel, and Iran, which has disrupted oil shipments through the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial global energy route. The disruption has contributed to instability in crude oil supply and pricing.

Alongside LPG, the oil marketing company has also raised prices of bulk diesel and aviation turbine fuel (ATF), although specific revised rates have not been disclosed.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

In a statement, Indian Oil clarified that the price revision mainly affects select industrial segments. Commercial LPG accounts for only about 1 per cent of India’s total LPG consumption, which stands at approximately 33 million tonnes annually. Meanwhile, retail prices of petrol, diesel, and domestic LPG cylinders have been kept unchanged to shield the general public from inflationary pressures.

Also Watch:

Revised Prices In Other Mega Cities

Across major cities, the revised price of a 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder stands at Rs 3,071.50 in Delhi, Rs 3,152 in Bengaluru, Rs 3,091 in Ahmedabad, Rs 3,202 in Kolkata, Rs 3,237 in Chennai, and Rs 3,084 in Pune.

Additionally, oil marketing companies are expected to roll out new LPG booking and delivery rules from May 1. Proposed changes include revised booking intervals and mandatory OTP-based delivery systems aimed at improving transparency and efficiency.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/