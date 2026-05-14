Sharp India Loss Widens To ₹26.4 Crore Amid Continued Shutdown, Net Worth Erosion

Sharp India has not generated operational revenue since the suspension of LCD television production in FY16. |

Mumbai: Sharp India Ltd reported a consolidated net loss of Rupees 5.7 crore for Q4 FY26 as the company continued to remain without manufacturing operations and adopted a ‘not going concern’ basis for preparation of financial statements. The company posted a loss of Rupees 26.4 crore for the full financial year FY26 compared with a loss of Rupees 19.3 crore in FY25, reflecting higher finance costs and exceptional charges linked to borrowings restatement.

Sharp India has not generated operational revenue since the suspension of LCD television production in FY16 and reported only marginal other income of Rupees 0.79 lakh during the March quarter. Quarterly loss widened to Rupees 5.69 crore from Rupees 4.72 crore in Q4 FY25, while total expenses stood at Rupees 5.70 crore.

Company Shifts To ‘Not Going Concern’ Basis

The company said management reassessed its financial position due to prolonged operational shutdown, accumulated losses and uncertainty around identifying alternate revenue streams. Consequently, financial statements from the half-year ended September 2025 onward were prepared on a ‘not going concern’ basis.

As part of this reassessment, Sharp India reinstated borrowings from related parties at settlement value, resulting in an additional charge of Rupees 2.17 crore recognised as an exceptional item during FY26. The company’s accumulated losses stood at Rupees 190.8 crore as of March 31, 2026, leading to the complete erosion of net worth. Finance costs for FY26 rose to Rupees 13.05 crore from Rupees 10.98 crore in the previous year, contributing significantly to the widening annual losses.

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Sharp Corp To Exit India Venture

In a significant post-balance-sheet development, Sharp Corporation, Japan, entered into a Share Purchase Agreement on April 14, 2026, to sell its entire 75 percent stake in Sharp India to Smart Services Pvt Ltd for Rupees 19.45 crore. The transaction remains subject to regulatory and contractual approvals. The company also disclosed that loans extended by Sharp Corporation and fellow subsidiaries have been assigned to outside entities pursuant to separate agreements executed in April 2026. However, these transactions had not become effective as of the financial results approval date.

Balance Sheet Remains Stressed

Sharp India’s total liabilities rose to Rupees 144.2 crore as of March 31, 2026, while negative net worth widened to Rupees 141.3 crore. Cash and cash equivalents stood at Rupees 97.8 lakh at year-end.

Disclaimer: This report is based on company-filed audited financial results and is not investment advice.