ADF Foods Q4 Profit Jumps 58% To ₹25.9 Crore, Revenue Crosses ₹683 Crore

For the full financial year FY26, consolidated revenue from operations rose 15.9 percent to Rupees 683.2 crore from Rupees 589.6 crore in FY25. |

Mumbai: ADF Foods Ltd reported a 57.6 percent year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit to Rupees 25.9 crore in Q4 FY26, supported by strong growth across its flagship Ashoka and Truly Indian brands, higher global market penetration, and improved product mix. Revenue from operations during the quarter rose 23.7 percent to Rupees 196.7 crore compared with Rupees 159.1 crore in the corresponding period last year.

The company recorded its highest-ever quarterly revenue despite geopolitical uncertainties, tariff-related disruptions, and supply-chain challenges across global markets.

Revenue Growth Driven By Brand Expansion

Sequentially, revenue increased 3 percent from Rupees 191 crore reported in Q3 FY26, while EBITDA stood at Rupees 34.3 crore, up 38.9 percent year-on-year. EBITDA margin improved to 17.4 percent from 15.5 percent in Q4 FY25, reflecting better cost management and a favourable revenue mix. Profit after tax margin expanded to 13.2 percent from 10.3 percent a year earlier. However, on a quarter-on-quarter basis, EBITDA and profitability moderated slightly due to investments in growth initiatives and operational ramp-up at new facilities.

ADF Foods said Truly Indian continued to gain traction in the US mainstream retail market, with presence expanding to nearly 3,000 stores, including chains such as Costco, Whole Foods, Safeway-Albertsons, and Amazon. The company’s Tikka Masala Naan and Garlic Naan products also received multiple industry awards in the US during FY26.

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FY26 Profit Climbs 40 percent

For the full financial year FY26, consolidated revenue from operations rose 15.9 percent to Rupees 683.2 crore from Rupees 589.6 crore in FY25. EBITDA increased 32.8 percent to Rupees 130.7 crore, while PAT climbed 39.7 percent to Rupees 96.8 crore. The company clarified that FY26 profit excluded exceptional labour-code-related expenses of Rupees 6.8 crore. ADF Foods maintained EBITDA margin at 19.1 percent for FY26, supported by operating leverage, premiumisation, and growth in frozen and ready-to-eat food categories.

Capacity Expansion Supports Growth Outlook

The company commissioned Phase 1 of its Surat greenfield manufacturing facility during Q4 FY26, aimed at increasing frozen food production capacity. It also completed brownfield expansion and debottlenecking initiatives at its Nadiad and Nashik plants. ADF Foods said the additional capacities and distribution scale-up could help the business move towards Rupees 1,000 crore revenue potential over the coming years.

Disclaimer: This report is based on company-issued financial presentation data and is not investment advice.