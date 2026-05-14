Quality Power Q4 Profit Rises 66% To ₹50.6 Crore, Revenue Crosses ₹1,000 Crore

For FY26, consolidated revenue jumped 156.9 percent to Rupees 1,007 crore from Rupees 391.9 crore in FY25. |

Mumbai: Quality Power Electrical Equipments Ltd reported a 65.7% year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit to Rupees 50.6 crore for Q4 FY26, driven by strong growth in high-voltage power infrastructure and energy-transition projects. Revenue from operations surged 138.5 percent to Rupees 309.8 crore during the quarter, compared with Rupees 129.9 crore in the corresponding period last year. The company also achieved its highest-ever annual revenue in FY26, crossing the Rupees 1,000 crore mark for the first time.

Revenue Growth Remains Strong

Sequentially, revenue rose 9 percent from Rupees 284.3 crore reported in Q3 FY26, reflecting continued execution momentum across HVDC, FACTS, battery energy storage systems (BESS), renewable energy, and data-centre segments. Gross profit for the quarter stood at Rupees 143.8 crore against Rupees 58.1 crore a year ago, while gross margin improved to 46.4 percent from 44.7 percent.

However, EBITDA declined sequentially to Rupees 59.3 crore from Rupees 79.3 crore in Q3 FY26, leading to a moderation in EBITDA margin to 19.1 percent from 27.9 percent in the previous quarter. Profit before tax came in at Rupees 53.5 crore, up 50.3 percent year-on-year.

One-Time Provisions Impact Margins

The company said Q4 numbers included one-time provisions arising from the implementation of new Labour Codes across Indian operations, including subsidiaries. It also recognised a non-cash accounting adjustment of nearly Rupees 25.7 crore related to hyperinflationary accounting standards applicable to its Turkish subsidiary Endoks under Ind AS 29.

Quality Power clarified that the adjustment did not represent any operating loss or cash outflow, adding that the subsidiary continued to maintain operating margins above 25 percent.

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FY26 Performance Sets New Record

For FY26, consolidated revenue jumped 156.9 percent to Rupees 1,007 crore from Rupees 391.9 crore in FY25. EBITDA increased 97.8 percent to Rupees 236.2 crore, while net profit rose 85.3 percent to Rupees 185.5 crore. The company closed the year with an order book exceeding Rupees 1,400 crore, equivalent to nearly 1.4 times FY26 revenue, providing visibility for future growth. It secured fresh orders across HVDC, FACTS, BESS, and hyperscale data-centre infrastructure projects in India and overseas markets.

Expansion And Technology Focus

Chairman and Managing Director P.T. Pandyan said the company continued to strengthen its manufacturing and engineering ecosystem during FY26. The company is progressing the development of its Global Coil Manufacturing Facility at Sangli, aimed at expanding capabilities in HVDC and FACTS technologies.

Disclaimer: This report is based on company-issued unaudited financial results and is not investment advice.