MTAR Technologies Receives ₹2,279 Crore International Purchase Orders

MTAR Technologies has been expanding its global customer base while increasing focus on high-precision engineering and export-driven manufacturing opportunities. |

Mumbai: MTAR Technologies Limited on Wednesday said it has received international purchase orders worth Rupees 2,278.96 crore from an existing customer, strengthening its order pipeline across export markets. The orders, valued at 238.76 dollars million dollars at an exchange rate of Rupees 95.50 per dollar, were disclosed under Regulation 30 of SEBI’s Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements.

Blanket Purchase Orders From International Client

The company said the purchase orders have been awarded by an international entity and are in continuation of its regular business relationship with the customer. MTAR Technologies did not disclose the customer’s identity due to confidentiality obligations.

According to the disclosure, the orders are like blanket purchase orders, and execution timelines will be decided at a later stage. The company stated that the aggregate order value stands at 238.76 million dollars, equivalent to Rupees 2,278.96 crore.

No Related Party Interest

MTAR Technologies clarified that neither the promoter group nor associated group companies have any interest in the entity awarding the contracts. The company also confirmed that the orders do not fall within related-party transactions under applicable regulations.

Strengthening Export Order Book

The fresh orders are expected to strengthen MTAR Technologies’ international business visibility. The Hyderabad-based precision engineering company caters to sectors including clean energy, aerospace, defence and nuclear power. Blanket purchase agreements generally provide long-term supply visibility and recurring execution opportunities over multiple phases.

The company did not specify product categories or delivery schedules linked to the orders. However, such large-value international contracts are typically executed over multiple years depending on customer demand schedules and manufacturing milestones.

MTAR Technologies has been expanding its global customer base while increasing focus on high-precision engineering and export-driven manufacturing opportunities. The latest order win comes amid growing demand for specialised engineering components across energy and industrial sectors.

Disclaimer: This report is based on company exchange filings and disclosures and is not investment advice.