Veefin Solutions Q4 Consolidated Revenue Surges 27% To ₹131 Crore, PAT Doubles

The company said its qualified enterprise pipeline crossed 80 million dollars during FY26. |

Mumbai: Veefin Solutions Limited reported a sharp rise in consolidated earnings for Q4 FY26, with revenue from operations increasing 26.6 percent sequentially to Rupees 131.4 crore, while profit after tax more than doubled to Rupees 15.9 crore from Rupees 7.8 crore in Q3 FY26. EBITDA for the quarter climbed 65.8 percent quarter-on-quarter to Rupees 34.3 crore, reflecting improved operating leverage and higher enterprise platform adoption across banking and financial services clients.

Consolidated Business Delivers Strong Growth

The company’s consolidated total income rose to Rupees 136.6 crore during the March quarter compared with Rupees 104.4 crore in Q3 FY26. EBITDA margin expanded to 26.1 percent from 20 percent in the previous quarter, while PAT margin improved to 12.2 percent from 7.5 percent. Diluted earnings per share stood at Rupees 3.10 against Rupees 2.80 in Q3 FY26.

For the full financial year FY26, consolidated revenue surged to Rupees 345.1 crore compared with Rupees 78.6 crore in FY25, driven by acquisitions, platform expansion and increased monetisation across product lines. Full-year EBITDA rose to Rupees 75.2 crore from Rupees 24.5 crore, while PAT increased to Rupees 32 crore from Rupees 16.3 crore.

Standalone Performance Remains Robust

On a standalone basis, Veefin reported revenue from operations of Rupees 24.2 crore in Q4 FY26, up 19.7 percent sequentially. EBITDA rose 17.3 percent to Rupees 13.8 crore, while EBITDA margin moderated slightly to 57 percent from 58.3 percent in the preceding quarter. Profit after tax stood at Rupees 5.8 crore.

For FY26, standalone revenue nearly doubled to Rupees 70.7 crore from Rupees 37.3 crore in FY25, while standalone EBITDA increased 122.9 percent to Rupees 38.1 crore. Standalone PAT rose 63.2 percent to Rupees 18.2 crore during the year.

Multi-Product BFSI Strategy Gains Momentum

The company said its qualified enterprise pipeline crossed USD 80 million during FY26, supported by increasing demand for supply chain finance, lending operating systems, collections, and internet banking products. Veefin added that 75 percent of its pipeline now comes from non-SCF products, highlighting broader platform adoption across banks and financial institutions.

Veefin also highlighted continued progress in its proposed amalgamation involving Estorifi and GlobeTF, aimed at creating a unified BFSI technology platform with simplified ownership and operational structure.

Disclaimer: This report is based on company disclosures and investor presentation data and is not investment advice.