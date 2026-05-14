CL Educate Q4 Revenue Jumps 21% To ₹118 Crore, Loss Narrows Sequentially

For FY26, CL Educate reported a consolidated net loss of Rupees 26 crore compared with a loss of Rupees 11.3 crore in FY25, despite the strong rise in revenue. |

Mumbai: CL Educate Limited reported a 20.7 percent year-on-year rise in consolidated revenue from operations to Rupees 117.6 crore in Q4 FY26, even as the company continued to post losses amid elevated costs and restructuring-related expenses. Net loss for the quarter narrowed to Rupees 10.4 crore from Rupees 17.2 crore in Q3 FY26 and Rupees 15.7 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Revenue, however, slipped marginally on a sequential basis from Rupees 120.4 crore in Q3 FY26.

Revenue Growth Continues

The company’s consolidated total income rose to Rupees 124.8 crore in the March quarter compared with Rupees 102.2 crore in Q4 FY25. Growth was supported by a stronger contribution from its DEX and MarTech segments following the integration of DEXIT Global.

The DEX business contributed Rupees 41.2 crore during the quarter, while MarTech generated Rupees 39.5 crore and EdTech contributed Rupees 37 crore. For the full financial year, consolidated revenue from operations climbed 53.1 percent to Rupees 548.1 crore against Rupees 358.1 crore in FY25.

Losses Narrow Sequentially

Despite higher revenue, total expenses increased to Rupees 131.1 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rupees 109.9 crore a year ago due to increased employee expenses, service delivery costs, and depreciation charges. Service delivery expenses alone rose to Rupees 62.9 crore during the quarter from Rupees 47.9 crore in Q4 FY25.

Sequentially, the company saw improvement in profitability as finance costs fell sharply to Rupees 4 crore from Rupees 13.5 crore in Q3 FY26. The quarter also included a small exceptional gain of Rupees 0.5 crore, compared with an exceptional loss of Rupees 5.3 crore in the preceding quarter. Diluted loss per share stood at Rupees 1.92 for Q4 FY26 against Rupees 3.17 in Q3 FY26.

Full-Year Performance Under Pressure

For FY26, CL Educate reported a consolidated net loss of Rupees 26 crore compared with a loss of Rupees 11.3 crore in FY25, despite the strong rise in revenue. Higher finance costs, integration expenses linked to DEXIT Global, and restructuring of test-preparation offerings impacted profitability during the year. The company also disclosed pending GST-related litigation and tax demands linked to earlier operations, stating that appeals have been filed before relevant authorities.

Disclaimer: This report is based on company filings and financial disclosures and does not constitute investment advice.